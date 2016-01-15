Adele rapped an iconic Nicki Minaj verse on 'Carpool Karaoke'

We all know Adele can sing, but her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden proves that she can rap too.

The singer filmed a 14-minute “Carpool Karaoke” segment that aired Wednesday. The whole thing is worth watching, but the best part comes about 10 minutes in, when Adele breaks into Nicki Minaj’s verse on Kanye West’s “Monster.”

Not only did she do the rap justice, she got immediate praise from Minaj, who posted the clip with an ecstatic caption on Instagram.

Story by

Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.