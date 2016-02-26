Adele showed why she's the most popular musician on the planet at the BRIT Awards

The 2016 BRIT Awards were a coronation for Adele. The pop star owned the night, winning four awards, giving a handful of great speeches, and delivering a show-stopping performance to cap it all off.

A highlight reel of her night goes in a long way in telling you why she’s the most popular musician on the planet.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

