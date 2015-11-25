Adele had no idea how live 'Saturday Night Live' was going to get

Douglas Gorenstein/NBC Singer Adele during an interview with ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon on November 23, 2015.

Adele admitted on Monday’s “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that she was surprised just how live NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” really is.

“I was so nervous. That show is so live,” the British singer said. “It’s really, actually live.”

Fallon, an “SNL” alum, of course knew what she was talking about. “It’s really live, yeah. Like actually, actually live.”

The singer appeared on the sketch-comedy show last Saturday to perform two songs from her latest album, “25.” Matthew McConaughey hosted and as if the pressure wasn’t already high, the show did a fun Thanksgiving parody about how universally loved her music is.

What was Adele afraid of? “You just think something is going to go wrong,” she explained.

There was one moment, though, that the singer didn’t intend to be broadcast to millions of people: her look of relief after a flawless performance of her single, “Hello.”

“I had no idea I was still being filmed,” the 27-year-old said.

