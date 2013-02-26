Adele Might Get Into Musicals After Winning An Oscar For 'Skyfall'

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Adele says that she may be involved in a Beyoncé-style documentary or musical after winning an Oscar for best original song.Follow all the reaction to the Oscars with our live blog



British singer Adele added an Oscar to her collection of Grammys and Brit awards last night, as she won in the best original song category for the Skyfall theme. However, according to a backstage interview, the singer has even bigger plans ahead.

Adele joked about future projects which could land her potential Emmy and Tony awards, seeing her join the list of ‘EGOT’ stars – those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

“Maybe I’ll do an HBO special like Beyoncé did!” Adele mused: “A Tony I’m not so sure, maybe someday I’ll do a musical.”

Adele has won the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years, when Thunderball won in the special visual effects category. She explained backstage that the rumours that Skyfall was recorded in 10 minutes were untrue: instead it took two studio sessions. She said recording the Bond theme was “one of the proudest moments of my life”.

The song went on to become Adele’s first to appear in the Billboard Hot 100 in the Top 10 during its first week.

The Oscar continues a golden year for Adele. At the 2012 Grammys last February she won in all six categories for which she was nominated, and won two Brit awards shortly after. She later won two Ivor Novello Awards, for Songwriter of the Year and for her song Rolling in the Deep.

Her second album, 21, saw Adele break chart records previously held by artists such as Whitney Houston, Judy Garland and Carole King. Notably, the album broke the record for the longest number one album by a woman in Billboard history, after 21 non-consecutive weeks at the top spot.

In January it was revealed that 21 was the first since Michael Jackson’s Thriller to be the best-selling release in America for two years running.

In October Adele gave birth to her first son, after a pregnancy kept well away from the public eye.

