Adele had never heard of the most famous pop producer in the world until she fell in love with a Taylor Swift song

In general, Adele does not participate in the latest pop music trends. Her music has a timeless quality, and doesn’t feel at all grounded in this particular moment in music history.

But there’s one song on her new album where she wades into the waters of contemporary pop music like never before. The song is called “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” and it has an interesting backstory.

Adele told NPR’s Ari Shapiro that she was in New York City when she heard Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” come on the radio. She immediately fell in love with the song, and wanted to work with whoever made it. As it turned out, the guy who made it was Max Martin — the Swedish super-producer who’s responsible for a shocking large percentage of pop hits in recent years.

Despite Martin’s status as pop’s most prolific mastermind, Adele says she had never heard of him.

“I Googled him, and I was like, ‘He’s literally written every massive soundtrack of my life,'” she said.

Adele ended up getting him into the studio, and “Send My Love” was the result.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

