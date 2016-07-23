Adele has joined the #nomakeup club -- here's why stars are going natural

Instagram/Adele Adele relaxing in Vancouver, Canada, sporting a natural look.

Adele is best known for her beautiful voice, but in new pictures posted to her Instagram account, the singer is also showing off her stunning, makeup-free face.

The U.K. singer-songwriter is the latest star to jump on the #nomakeup bandwagon, embracing the natural look alongside other big names, including Mila Kunis and Alicia Keys.

In today’s celebrity culture, women are often expected to wear a ton of makeup (i.e. all of the Kardashians) to cover up any imperfections.

Likewise, these women are also typically photoshopped — sometimes to excessive extremes — in advertisements and in the pages of a magazine, to make them appear as perfect as possible.

However, Kunis recently graced the back cover of Glamour without any makeup on, while Keys walked the red carpet of the BET Awards with a completely bare face.

And now, Adele’s natural images — of her on tour in Vancouver, Canada — are the latest to show that women don’t need to be caked in makeup to be beautiful.

Glamour Kunis recently went bare-faced for the back cover of Glamour.

Each of these makeup-free celebrities are showing other women, whether intentionally or not, that it’s ok to be themselves, and that they don’t need to try to be perfect all of the time.

In a powerful essay for Lena Dunham’s newsletter, Lenny Letter, Keys wrote of her belief that makeup conceals a woman’s inner truth, and fosters a society in which women are too focused on what others think of her.

Keys admitted that she, too, had used makeup as a crutch to hide her insecurities in the past. The singer said she planned to embrace the natural look moving forward.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Keys attended the BET Awards with no makeup on, shortly after writing an essay for Lenny Letter about going makeup-free.

“I hope to God it’s a revolution. ‘Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore,” Keys wrote. “Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”

Similarly, in her interview with Glamour, Kunis spoke of how frustrating it is to be photoshopped to oblivion, and that she doesn’t want to look like someone she’s not.

“There was a company that I did a photo shoot for once that manipulated the photo so much, I was like, ‘That’s not even me.’ Like, what’s the point? You wanted my name, and then you wanted the version of me that I’m not. I absolutely hate it,” Kunis wrote.

“Now, do I sometimes want them to depuff my eyes? Help me out with a little bit of lighting. But do I want them to stretch my legs, thin out my waist, curve my hips, elongate my neck, blah, blah, blah? No.”



Adele’s Instagram account, of course, also includes images of the singer wearing makeup while on stage, and her bare-faced pictures don’t include any reasoning for why she chose to go natural.

But at the very least, her stunning, makeup-free Instagram pictures are another meaningful addition to the collection of images of famous women embracing their natural beauty.

