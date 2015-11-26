Adele proves 'Hello' is still great with kid instruments and a toy flip phone on Jimmy Fallon

Adele joined Jimmy Fallon and the Roots to perform “Hello” on classroom instruments during Tuesday night’s “Tonight Show.”

The performance wouldn’t be complete without Adele singing into a toy flip phone for someone who “never seem[s] to be home.”

And when it’s clear that breaking his heart “doesn’t tear [him] apart anymore,” Adele hangs up the phone.

Obviously, Adele takes herself a little less seriously in this version of the hit song, but it proves that just about any way you arrange “Hello,” it just works.

You can watch the full performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

