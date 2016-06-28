Here's why Adele is wearing the same dress for all of her concerts

If Adele’s dress looks familiar, it’s because she’s been wearing the same one for her concerts.

Oftentimes, pop stars change into multiple outfits during the duration of their concerts, but Adele sticks with one gown and simple flats.

Stylist Gaelle Paul has worked with Adele for the last seven years and met with Burberry, a sponsor of her tour, in September 2015 to create outfits for the singer’s tour.

Paul told Billboard that the initial plan was to have outfit changes and created a ton of sketches, but one particular performance changed their direction.

“We talked about cloaks, detachable skirts, anything you could want to explore as a possibility,” the stylist said. After the “Adele: Live in New York City” performance aired on NBC in December, during which she wore the same dress for the entirety of the performance, Paul said they changed their plan to create “one great dress that went the extra mile and that really wowed.”

NBC Adele’s ‘Live in New York City’ dress was also sparkly.

The final result was a sparkly Christopher Bailey-designed Burberry gown, which was inspired by a Burberry minidress and based off of a pre-fall 2016 design. “It’s a flower print done in sequin, and the sequins flow in different directions,” Paul told Billboard. “It’s an unusual fabric technique, creating the galaxy-star effect you see when you see her onstage and on film.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The gown is the perfect length.

The dress was distinctly made to fit the tour, including being a specific length to avoid getting wet during one portion of the show and adding an adjustable lining around the waist. Ten copies of the dress were made for her to wear during her tour.

Her tour through the US starts July 5.

