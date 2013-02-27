Adele Is Ridiculously Successful For Her Age

With her Oscar win, singer Adele is now half way to receiving an EGOT.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Sunday night, Adele took home her first Oscar for Best Original Song. The award brings the “Skyfall” singer one step closer to achieving what is considered the Triple Crown of acting awards: an EGOT.



This occurs when an individual acquires wins from each of the big competitive Awards shows: the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.

With her first Oscar and numerous Grammys, Adele is well on her way to achieving the title since releasing her first album “19” in 2008.

Here is just how successful she is:

9 Grammys

Through 12 nominations, Adele won one Grammy in 2009, 2010, and 2013 and took home six last year including song and record of the year.

4 American Music Awards

Adele took home awards for favourite artist and album “21” between 2011 and 2012.

12 Billboard Music Awards

From a total of 20 nominations, she’s taken home:

Top Artist of the Year

Top Female Artist of the Year

Top Billboard 200 Artist of the Year

Top Digital Songs Artist of the Year

Top Radio Songs Artist of the Year

Top Hot 100 Artist of the Year

Top Digital Media Artist of the Year

Top Pop Artist of the Year

Top Streaming Song of the Year (Audio), “Rolling in the Deep”

Top Alternative Song of the Year, “Rolling in the Deep”

Top Billboard 200 Album of the Year, “21”

Top Pop Album of the Year, “21”

4 Brit Awards

Her wins from nine nominations span from 2008 to 2013.

A Golden Globe for “Skyfall”

And, now, she has her first Oscar.

Now, here’s the kicker.

Adele’s managed to do all of this at the age of …

Not 30.

…

Not 30.

……….

…

Not 27.

……….

…

Not even 25.

……………..

…

Adele is 24 years old with an Oscar and nine Grammys.

She also had her first child, a baby boy, in October.

Adele told reporters after the Oscars she has some ideas for how she can go about earning the other two awards to gain her EGOT.

“Maybe I’ll do an HBO special like Beyoncé did.” she said. “And a Tony, I’m not so sure. Maybe someday I’ll do a musical.”

There are 14 people who have received all four awards ranging from Audrey Hepburn and Barbra Streisand to Liza Minnelli and Whoopi Goldberg.

Streisand completed her EGOT in a record seven years.

Adele still has a few years if she wants to be the youngest EGOT holder.

