Adele went undercover and fans only recognised her the moment she started singing

Adele is on a roll this month with her record-breaking new single “Hello,” and a recent stunt proved she is as down-to-earth and charming as ever.

With the help of BBC Music and television personality Graham Norton, Adele planted herself among a group of Adele impersonators, and blew them away.

The singer wore gloves to cover identifying tattoos, as well as a prosthetic nose and chin. Referring to her heavily dimpled chin in the video clip, Adele says “well I’ve got bum chin, so they’d know.”

She also had a messier hair-do than usual, and different makeup. Upon seeing her, the fellow impersonators didn’t suspect a thing. Adele introduced herself as Jenny.

Here’s what she looked like:



The group was there for an audition to appear on a secret project for BBC. Backstage, the impersonators and “Jenny” discussed Adele. One woman said had been mimicking her professionally for five years. Another said she couldn’t wait for Adele’s new album. The real Adele replied snarkily: “Well she’s taking her time.” But the fans couldn’t be goaded. No one had a bad thing to say about her.



One at a time, the fake-Adeles went onstage and sang a rendition of “Make You Feel My Love,” the Bob Dylan song Adele covered on her 2008 album “19.”

Backstage, the real Adele pretended to be a nervous wreck. Her fellow impersonators were very kind and sympathetic. There’s no room for scathing competition when it comes to Adele.



Then it was Adeles turn. She pretended to miss the cue the first time (adorable) and then finally began singing.

One woman, the same one who said she’s been impersonating Adele for five years, knew it was her immediately. Just look at this reaction:



When everyone finally caught on, many tears were shed. Everyone was singing along by the end, and Adele herself couldn’t stop grinning.



As one of the many YouTube comments points out, “Pranks will make you laugh. Except when Adele does them. When Adele does something, you cry.” The prank not only demonstrates Adele’s sweet nature, and that of her fans, but it truly speaks to Adele’s unique vocals. Her most dedicated fans were able to spot her within moments of hearing her voice, and not every artist has that distinctive quality to their music.

Other celebrities have famously entered lookalike contests and lost, like Charlie Chaplin, but Adele was the clear winner in this round.

You can watch the full video below:

