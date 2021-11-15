Adele helped pull off a couple’s surprise engagement on her TV special: ‘Look at her, she’s so in shock!’

Adele congratulated the newly engaged couple during her One Night Only concert. CBS Photo Archive

Adele stopped her “One Night Only” concert to help a couple get engaged.

Adele got her audience to be quiet while a fan brought his long-term girlfriend on stage to propose.

After the girlfriend said yes, she dedicated her next song “Make You Feel My Love” to them.

Adele helped a couple get engaged during her “One Night Only” concert TV special.

During Adele’s promotional tour for her upcoming album “30,” the British singer performed some of her greatest hits and songs from the new album at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles at the end of October.

The concert, which featured stars such as Lizzo, Seth Rogen, and Melissa McCarthy, was recorded as part of a two-hour special called “One Night Only” that aired November 14 on CBS.

During the concert, Adele got her audience to play along with a surprise proposal on-stage that had been orchestrated beforehand. Adele explained that a couple, Quentin and Ashley, had been together for seven years and she wanted the audience to be quiet so that Quentin could surprise Ashley and propose on the stage.

“I need every person to be really quiet, alright? If you make a noise, I’m going to kill you,” Adele added before the lights were dimmed so Ashley couldn’t see where she was.

After this, Ashley, who was blindfolded, was led to the stage by Quentin. She then took her blindfold off and saw Quentin on one knee.

“Thank God, you didn’t let me eat. I would have thrown up,” she said during Quentin’s proposal speech.

After Ashley said that she would indeed marry Quentin, Adele appeared from the shadows, stunning the new bride-to-be.

She asked the engaged couple to sit in the front row near Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy, and said: “Thank God she said yes because I didn’t know who I was going to sing this song to next. You or him, oh my God!

“Look at her, she’s so in shock! Oh, that was lovely. I had a little cry.”

Adele sang her next song dedicated to the newly engaged couple, “Make You Feel My Love.”

Adele’s new album “30” comes out November 19.