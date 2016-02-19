Adele says she 'cried all day' after the sound problems at her Grammys performance

The sound issues that marred Adele’s Grammy performance Monday night took a toll on the singer.

During an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen,” Adele revealed that she was “so embarrassed” following the performance of “All I Ask” off of her “25” album.

“I cried pretty much all day [Tuesday],” she said. “In fairness, I would have cried if it had gone really well as well… I kept spontaneously bursting into tears yesterday, but it was all right — I was fine.”

When Adele first began singing, the sound cut out for a brief moment and then a weird guitar-like sound was heard, causing the singer to hit a few flat notes.

She took to Twitter after the show to explain that the weird sound was caused by the piano mics falling on the strings, which she reiterated to DeGeneres.

“During changeover and the ad break, the microphones fell onto the piano strings, which is what the guitar noise was — some people thought it was [Justin] Bieber rehearsing, but it wasn’t him,” she joked. “And it just kinda put the whole thing off, really.”

Adele said she knew what the issue was, but couldn’t fix it during the live TV show or stop and make a joke out of it.

“I knew where the mic was and I wanted to turn around and lift it up, but I froze. But I actually felt like it went well… I’m always a bit pitchy anyway,” she said, joking that pitchiness is caused by emotion.

She also joked that the next time she deals with any sound issues, she’ll restart the performance.

“Next time I have any sound issues, I am gonna stop. ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let’s do it. Otherwise, bye,'” she said.

Watch the interview below:



