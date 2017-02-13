Adele just swore and restarted her Grammys performance after screwing up a George Michael tribute

Adele gave an incredibly moving performance in honour of the late George Michael at the 2017 Grammys Sunday night, but she had a vocal slip-up that led her to stop and restart the performance mid-song, leaving viewers puzzled.

The “Hello” singer performed Michael’s “Fastlove” in stripped-down fashion, with a string section behind her. As she started singing, it appeared she was slightly off-key and her timing was off. Those stumbles led Adele to put a halt to the performance and swear on live TV.

“Can we please start it again? I can’t mess this up for him,” she said.

Adele got her wish. She recovered and the Grammys broadcast her full rendition of the song, which ended up being a beautiful, heartbreaking tribute to Michael’s work.

But she did look very upset as the song ended.

Watch Adele stop her performance mid-song to get it right:

