Adele just swore and restarted her Grammys performance after screwing up a George Michael tribute

Adele gave an incredibly moving performance in honour of the late George Michael at the 2017 Grammys Sunday night, but she had a vocal slip-up that led her to stop and restart the performance mid-song, leaving viewers puzzled.
The “Hello” singer performed Michael’s “Fastlove” in stripped-down fashion, with a string section behind her. As she started singing, it appeared she was slightly off-key and her timing was off. Those stumbles led Adele to put a halt to the performance and swear on live TV.
“Can we please start it again? I can’t mess this up for him,” she said.
Adele got her wish. She recovered and the Grammys broadcast her full rendition of the song, which ended up being a beautiful, heartbreaking tribute to Michael’s work.
But she did look very upset as the song ended.
Watch Adele stop her performance mid-song to get it right:
#GRAMMYs: @Adele starts her George Michael tribute over, says “I can’t mess this up for him.” https://t.co/g0DflCvEzK pic.twitter.com/ByvdZO7722
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
