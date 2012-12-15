Adele May Be Fined $1,600 For Failing To Register Her Baby

Adele needs to register her baby boy stat.

Photo: AP / Matt Sayles

It may have taken Adele 10 minutes to record the awesome “Skyfall” theme song; however, it’s taking her more than a month to register her baby. The Sun reports the singer failed to register her son in the 42-day legal deadline.



As a result, the singer could be fined up to $1,606.

A source told told the paper it’s most likely an oversight on the couple’s part.

If the singer fails to register her son – who’s name hasn’t been released to the public – she’ll begin to get warning letters, followed by a fine to the registrar after three months.

