Adele says making famous friends like Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie has ‘humanized’ her

Adele opened up about moving to Los Angeles in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

She said she befriended many of her famous neighbors, including Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity.”

Adele opened up about her “chilled out” life in Los Angeles for Rolling Stone’s new cover story.

The native Londoner bought a house in Beverly Hills during the North American leg of her tour in 2016. Her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, lives across the street.

“We do normal, normal things on the weekends,” Adele told the magazine. “I’ll take him to the parties, all of that. We’ll do school drop-off.”

When their 9-year-old son Angelo started school, Adele said she began befriending other moms and fellow celebrities in her neighborhood, including Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” she said.

“We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, ‘I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered.'”

According to Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos, a few songs on Adele’s forthcoming album “30” were inspired by her new life in California – particularly her love life after filing for divorce from Konecki in 2019.

“I lasted five seconds [dating here],” Adele said, adding, “Everyone is someone or everyone wants to be someone.”

As described by Spanos, “She wrote the ’30’ track ‘Can I Get It’ about wanting to be in a real relationship instead of one that would devolve into casual sex, which seemed to be the only thing the Los Angeles dating pool was good for.”

Adele also said she balked at blind dates orchestrated by friends, for fear of ending up on the celebrity-gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

Two other songs on the album, “All Night Parking” and “Woman Like Me,” were inspired by the first relationship she entered after her divorce, which ended promptly.

“[It] was a great learning curve and nice to feel loved, but it was never going to work,” Adele explained.

She also said there won’t be any songs about British grime star Skepta, whom Adele reportedly began dating in late 2020, because the album had already been finished.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, which she described as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.