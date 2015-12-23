Adele has a perfect explanation for why everyone is suddenly putting out 'surprise' albums

In an interview with TIME magazine, Adele talked about the way she consumes music, and gives some good insight into why the industry is moving away from the traditional album cycle and towards “surprise” albums.

In short, Adele thinks the traditional way of doing things — marketing the material for months, releasing a handful of singles, etc. — creates a sense of overexposure and results in an anticlimax when the album is finally released.

Here’s what she told TIME:

“I’m not throwing shade at anybody. But when you have a six-month build up, don’t expect me to be there the day your album comes out, because I’m bored. It doesn’t matter how amazing it is. You put seven songs out. I’ve heard the album. I’ve heard everything you want to say about it. I’ve heard it all over radio. Don’t expect me to not lose interest before it’s even happened.”

In a world where every song an artist releases is instantly everywhere and available for unlimited listening, and everything an artist says can be instantly distributed and consumed by every potential listener, it’s hard to keep people from getting bored. As a result, we’re seeing artists release “surprise” albums with little or no advance notice to capitalise on the brief window of excitement that they have.

