Adele explained to Ellen exactly what happened with her Grammy performance

Ian Phillips, A.C. Fowler

Thanks to a misplaced microphone, Adele’s Grammy performance went a bit off the rails this year. On Wednesday, Adele talked to Ellen DeGeneres and let her know exactly what happened that night. While the performance didn’t go exactly as planned, Adele is shrugging it off.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by A.C. Fowler

