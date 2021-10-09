Listen to a snippet of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me,’ her first new song in 6 years

Adele performs in Zurich, Switzerland in 2016. Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images for September Management

Adele teased a snippet of her upcoming single, “Easy On Me,” during an Instagram Live on Saturday.

The song will be released on Friday, marking Adele’s return to music after a six-year hiatus.

She previously told British Vogue the song was inspired by her recent divorce.

Adele teased the return of her show-stopping vocals with a sneak-peak of “Easy On Me,” the lead single from her highly anticipated fourth album.

The Grammy-winning singer surprised fans with a snippet during an Instagram Live appearance on Saturday, one week before the song’s scheduled release date of October 15.

“Might get in trouble for playing it,” she joked before pressing play on the piano ballad.

The first verse includes heart-wrenching lyrics, which presumably reference her recent divorce: “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever.”

“I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in,” she sings before breaking into a swooning chorus, when Adele abruptly cut the song off.

Adele, 33, recently told British Vogue that she wrote the song in 2018 about the dissolution of her marriage to Simon Konecki, the founder of the charity Drop4Drop and father of her 8-year-old son Angelo.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she said of her son. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce earlier this year. She is currently dating 39-year-old sports agent Rich Paul, which she confirmed to British Vogue.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” she said. “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all.”

“Easy On Me” will be Adele’s first new song in nearly six years. Her last release was her third album, “25,” released in November 2015, which won the Grammy Award for album of the year.