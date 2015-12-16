Adele broke down in tears after her incredible first concert in 4 years

Adele was overcome with emotion following her first concert in years, breaking down in tears in response to the audience’s enthusiastic reaction.

Last night, NBC aired “Adele: Live in New York City,” the taped concert special of her November 17 performance at Radio City Music Hall.

Following her performance of “When We Were Young,” off of her new album, “25,” the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“Oh, I’m so relieved,” she said as she began to cry.

“I’ve honestly missed you all so much,” she continued. “And I know I’ve been quiet. I just wanted to come back and surprise you… Oh, I think I did quite well with not crying until now. Thank you so much for coming. I feel like this is the start now, and I’ve really been looking forward to it.”

Adele said this was the first time she had performed in four years.

After wiping more tears from her eyes, she thanked the audience for their support.

“Before the show, I was like, ‘I just want it to be over,’ because I was so nervous and I’ve managed to remember every moment of this show, which is a first for me,” she said. “I normally get so nervous that I blank out but I remembered every moment, and I’ll never forget it, so thank you.”

She ended the show with “Rolling in the Deep.”

After the concert, Adele went backstage to the elevator and broke down in her boyfriend’s arms.

You can watch the full performance below:



