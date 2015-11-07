Adele admits she isn't allowed to send her own tweets because of a history of 'drunk tweeting'

Adele returned in glory Monday when it was announced that she’d sold 1 million downloads of her song “Hello” in just one week — the top debut week for digital sales ever by far.

After an extended career break, the singer has come a long way from a past of sadness and breakups, but despite her incredible success, she’s still not allowed to post from her own Twitter account.

According to Mashable, in a BBC special with Graham Norton that’s just been recorded, Adele admitted that she has to get her tweets reviewed by her management before they are posted. She admits that’s because of her history of shooting off drunk thoughts on Twitter.

“Rumour has it, you’re not allowed access to your own Twitter account,” someone in the audience said.

“That is true, yeah. I’m not a drinker any more, but when Twitter first came out I was drunk tweeting and nearly put my foot in it quite a few times,” Adele said. “So my management decided that you have to go through two people and then it has to be signed off by someone. But they’re all my tweets. No one writes my tweets. They just post them for me. So yeah, that’s very, very true.”

Adele has a massive Twitter presence of 23.8 million followers, so what she puts out there doesn’t go without notice. She’s used the platform for big declarations like a letter to her fans last month explaining her absence from the music scene and the first announcement for her upcoming album “25.”

The Adele BBC special will air November 20, the same day “25” is out around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.