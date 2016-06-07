Adele reportedly just dropped $9.5 million on this gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion

Zillow Adele’s new California digs are classy and understated.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins — or as she’s better known, Adele — has reportedly purchased a new private oasis in Beverly Hills, California.

The 10-time Grammy-winner spent $9.5 million on the 6,600-square-foot home, as TMZ first reported. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an exceedingly tasteful design.

The home was first listed for $10.75 million in September 2015, but its price was reduced to $9.9 million about a month later, according to Zillow.

Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman had the listing.

A wide driveway sits in front of the house, which is situated on a 17,000-acre secluded lot. Zillow Once you enter the home, a two-story foyer greets you. Zillow The home is arranged on an open floor plan, offering wide spaces like this living, dining, and breakfast area under a dramatic beamed ceiling. French doors lead outside. Zillow There are actually two formal living rooms in the home -- plenty of space for a piano for Adele to jam. Zillow Upstairs, dramatic ceilings offer a rustic vibe. There are four bedrooms in total. Zillow The backyard is ideal for entertaining, with string lights, a gazebo, an in-ground pool, and a dog run. Zillow

