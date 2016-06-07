Adele reportedly just dropped $9.5 million on this gorgeous Beverly Hills mansion

ZillowAdele’s new California digs are classy and understated.
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins — or as she’s better known, Adele — has reportedly purchased a new private oasis in Beverly Hills, California.
The 10-time Grammy-winner spent $9.5 million on the 6,600-square-foot home, as TMZ first reported. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an exceedingly tasteful design.
The home was first listed for $10.75 million in September 2015, but its price was reduced to $9.9 million about a month later, according to Zillow.
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman had the listing.
The home is arranged on an open floor plan, offering wide spaces like this living, dining, and breakfast area under a dramatic beamed ceiling. French doors lead outside.
There are actually two formal living rooms in the home -- plenty of space for a piano for Adele to jam.
The backyard is ideal for entertaining, with string lights, a gazebo, an in-ground pool, and a dog run.
