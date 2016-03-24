Watch Adele's incredibly touching performance dedicated to Brussels

There are few musiciains who can move a crowd like Adele.

That’s exactly what the singer did Tuesday night at a packed concert at London’s O2 Arena on her tour. She covered Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” (which she also did on her album “19”) and dedicated it to Brussels and those who have suffered from the attack there.

“I want you to all sing it with me, all right? So they hear us,” she said, introducing the song.

Her singing was gorgeous and, more than ever, packed an intense emotional weight.

“Thank you very much for doing that,” she said when it was over. “Such a beautiful song. I think they earned this.”

Watch the moving tribute performance below.

