Adele has an awesome take on body image

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Jenny Eliscu, Adele talked about her philosophy on body image issues.

Her overall outlook is simple: embrace your individuality.

“There’s only one of you, so why would you want to look like everyone else?” she asked. “Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everyone else? And have the same opinions as everyone else?”

She added that body image insecurities aren’t important in the grand scheme of things.

“I do have body image problems for sure, but I don’t let them rule my life at all. There’s bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

