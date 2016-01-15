Adele and James Corden drove around belting Spice Girls and Nicki Minaj -- and it's awesome

“Carpool Karaoke” is quickly becoming the favourite regular segment of James Corden’s “Late Late Show.” But now, as with anything Adele touches, it’s really blowing up.

The late-night host had his fellow Brit on the show Wednesday night, and they drove around London singing Adele’s songs “Hello,” “All I Ask,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Someone Like You” (Adele seemed particularly eager to revisit that one).

When Corden is off-key on “Hello,” Adele twists her face, but the two quickly rip into her hits, and Adele jokes that she performed the drums on her hit single.

A big Spice Girls fan from childhood, Adele also sings the group’s “Wannabe” with Corden.

And then Adele drops some pretty big news: She says “25” will be the last album named for her age at the time she wrote it. “I believe in trilogies,” she reasons.

Something about the fact that both Adele and Corden are English, yet performing for an American audience, makes this all the funnier.

Watch Adele on James Corden’s show below:

