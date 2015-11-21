Adele's new album might become the fastest-selling album of the decade

Adele is poised to put up sales numbers the music industry hasn’t seen in more than a decade.

According to Billboard, her new album, “25,” is projected to sell 2.5 million copies in its first week. That would be the biggest first week for an album since Nielsen started keeping count in 1991. *NSYNC currently holds the first-week sales record, with 2000’s “No Strings”Attached” selling 2.4 million copies.

For some perspective on how impressive Adele’s sales are in 2015, Taylor Swift’s “1989” album has the best first-week sales of last year, and it only sold 1.2 million copies.

Adele’s album will not be immediately available to stream on Spotify or Apple Music, the New York Times reports.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

