You can finally listen to Adele's album '25' on all major streaming services

Seven months after its release, Adele’s record-setting album “25” is finally available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Prime, according to Rolling Stone.

Adele famously held off on featuring “25” on streaming services upon its release back in November, citing a personal distaste for the medium.

“I believe music should be an event,” Adele told Time in December. “For me, all albums that come out, I’m excited about leading up to release day. I don’t use streaming. I buy my music. I download it, and I buy a physical [copy] just to make up for the fact that someone else somewhere isn’t. It’s a bit disposable, streaming.”

With physical copy and download sales alone, Adele’s album sold 3.38 million in its first week and became just the sixth album to sell more than 8 million copies in the US since 2001.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

