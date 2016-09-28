Adele's album '25' was just certified diamond for selling more than 10 million copies in less than a year

Less than a year after its release, Adele’s “25” album has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA for crossing the 10 million unit sales mark in the U.S.

The singer’s last album, the massively successful “21,” took nearly two years to achieve diamond status after its release in 2011, and it currently boasts a sales mark of 14 million units sold.

Adele has also become the first woman to achieve two diamond certified albums in the U.S. since Britney Spears sold over 10 million copies of “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops I Did It Again” in 1999 and 2001, respectively, according to Vulture.

It took 45 weeks for “25” to become certified diamond. The only albums that have sold as many copies in less time were NSYNC’s 2000 album “No Strings Attached” (43 weeks) and Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit “Millennium” (29 weeks), according to Rolling Stone.

Adele’s lead single from “25” has also been certified 7-times platinum by the RIAA as of last week.

Watch the video for “Hello” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.