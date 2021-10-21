Adele says her most iconic outfit is the sparkly gown she wore to the 2012 Grammys

Adele says her most iconic style moment happened almost 10 years ago. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

In her “73 Questions” episode with Vogue, Adele shared her most iconic style moment.

The singer said she loved the custom Giorgio Armani dress she wore at the 2012 Grammys.

Adele said she loved the red-carpet outfit because she was pregnant at the time.

Adele has had some fabulous style moments over the years, but her favorite actually happened almost 10 years ago.

In the latest installment of Vogue’s “73 Questions,” the singer shared that her most iconic fashion moment was at the 2012 Grammy Awards.

At the awards show, Adele wore a custom Giorgio Armani dress that was designed with sequins and a black mesh overlay. She paired it with diamond earrings and a bold red lip.

“And I was pregnant, so I just love that dress,” she said.

Adele wore a custom Armani dress at the 2012 Grammys. Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Adele welcomed her son, Angelo James, with ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2012. In a recent interview with British Vogue, the singer said that she wrote her upcoming album, “30,” as a way of explaining her divorce to her child.

The 2012 Grammys was the first time Adele performed after having vocal-cord surgery. She made her post-surgery comeback with this timeless look and by winning all six of her nominations, including album of the year for “21” and both song and record of the year for “Rolling in the Deep.”

In the “73 Questions” episode, Adele also shared that she prefers heels over slides, her style icon is Cate Blanchett, and she never leaves the house without wearing hoop earrings.

Representatives for Adele did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.