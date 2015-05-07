Tottenham player Emmanuel Adebayor writes crushing Facebook post about what happened to his family when he got rich

Long-time Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor posted an open letter on his Facebook page accusing his family of taking advantage of him and his money.

Adebayor, who was once one of the highest-paid players in the league at $US270,000 per week while at Manchester City, moved to France from Togo when he was 15 years old and has played in Europe ever since.

His Facebook post is heartbreaking. He says he gave his mother money for a cookie business and paid for her to spend a week with a famous Nigerian faith healer, but she left after two days. She also hung up on him when he called to tell her about the birth of his daughter, he says.

He accuses his sister of kicking his half-brother out of the $US1.2 million house in Ghana that he let them stay at, and then renting out the rooms for profit. On his brother Kola, he wrote:

My brother Kola Adebayor, has now been in Germany for 25 years. He travelled back home about 4 times, at my expense. I fully cover the cost of his children’s education. When I was in Monaco, he came to me and asked for money to start a business. Only God knows how much I gave him. Where is that business today? When our brother Peter passed away, I sent Kola a great amount of money so he could fly back home. He never showed up at the burial. And today that same brother (Kola) is telling people that I am involved in Peter’s death. How? He is the same brother who went and told inaccurate stories about our family to “The Sun” in other to take some money. They also sent a letter to my Club when I was in Madrid so I could get fired.

About why he was writing the letter, Adebayor wrote, “It’s true that family matters should be solved internally and not in public but I am doing this so that hopefully all families can learn from what happened in mine.”

“I organised a meeting in 2005 to solve our family issues. When I asked them about their opinion, they said I should build each family member a house and give each of them a monthly wage.”

It’s a crushing account, and it gives you an idea of the types of pressures players face when they suddenly hit it big.

Here’s the entire post:

SEA, I have kept these stories for a long time but I think today it is worth sharing some of them with you. It’s true that family matters should be solved internally and not in public but I am doing this so that hopefully all families can learn from what happened in mine. Also keep in mind that none of this is about money. At the age of 17, with my first wages as a footballer, I built a house for my family and made sure they are safe. As you all know, I have received the trophy of African Player of the Year in 2008. I also brought my mother on stage with me to thank her for everything. In that same year, I brought her to London for various medical check ups. When my daughter was born, we contacted my mum to inform her but she immediately hung up the phone and didn’t wanna know hear about it. Reading your recent comments, some people said my family and I should consult T.B Joshua. In 2013, I gave my mother money so she could consult him in Nigeria. She was supposed to stay for 1 week; but 2 days into her stay, I received a call saying she left. Apart from all that l also gave my mother a great amount of money to start a business of cookies and different items. Naturally, I allowed them to put my name and picture on them so they can sell more. What else can a son do in his power to support his family? A couple years ago, I bought a house in East Lagon (Ghana) for $1.2 million. I found it normal to let my older sister, Yabo Adebayor stay in that house. I also allowed my half brother (Daniel) to stay in the same house. A few months later, I was on vacation and decided to go to that house. At my surprise, I saw many cars in the driveway. In fact, my sister decided to rent out the house without me knowing. She also kicked Daniel out of that house. Note that the house had about 15 rooms. When I called her and asked for explanation, she took about 30 minutes to abuse and insult me over the phone. I called my mother to explain the situation and she did the same as my sister. This same sister says I am ungrateful. Ask her about the car she is driving or anything she is selling today? My brother Kola Adebayor, has now been in Germany for 25 years. He travelled back home about 4 times, at my expense. I fully cover the cost of his children’s education. When I was in Monaco, he came to me and asked for money to start a business. Only God knows how much I gave him. Where is that business today? When our brother Peter passed away, I sent Kola a great amount of money so he could fly back home. He never showed up at the burial. And today that same brother (Kola) is telling people that I am involved in Peter’s death. How? He is the same brother who went and told inaccurate stories about our family to “The Sun” in other to take some money. They also sent a letter to my Club when I was in Madrid so I could get fired. When I was in Monaco I thought it would be good to have a family of footballers. So I made sure my brother Rotimi gets into a football academy in France. Within a few months; out of 27 players, he stole 21 phones. I would not say any anything about my brother Peter Adebayor because he is not here today. May his soul rest in peace. My sister Lucia Adebayor keeps telling people that my dad told me to bring her to Europe. But what would be the purpose to bring her to Europe ? Everyone is here for a reason. I was in Ghana when I received the news about my brother Peter being seriously ill. I drove the fastest I could to Togo in order to meet him and help. When I arrived, my mother said I could not see him and I should just give the money and she would solve everything. Only God knows how much I gave her that day. People are saying I didn’t do anything to save my brother, Peter. Am I a fool to drive 2 hours to Togo for nothing? I organized a meeting in 2005 to solve our family issues. When I asked them about their opinion, they said I should build each family member a house and give each of them a monthly wage. Today I am still alive and they have already shared all my goods, just in case I die. For all these reasons, it took very long for me to set up my foundation in Africa. Every time I try to help the people in need, they had to question me and all of them thought it was a bad idea. If I am writing this, the main purpose is not to expose my family members. I just want other African families to learn from this. Thank you.

Posted by Emmanuel Adebayor on Tuesday, May 5, 2015

