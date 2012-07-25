A Greek Yogurt Company Is Winning The Ad Olympics Online

Former Olympian Jennie Finch stars in Chobani’s ads.

Photo: ChobaniYogurt / YouTube

According to social media sharing and measurement company AddThis, the Chobani Champions campaign is currently winning the race online for most effective campaign amongst the official Olympic partners.Over the course of a three-day period (July 19-July 22) AddThis measured mentions on social networks, articles and Twitter followers and determined the Greek yogurt brand is proving to have the greatest reach.



Chobani’s campaign features noted softball player Jennie Finch.

Rounding out the top five were United Airlines, Visa, Omega, and McDonald’s. According to AddThis—which claims to connect 1.3 billion users on over 14 million websites—McDonald’s is doing particularly well on Twitter.

Here’s the Chobani spot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

See more:

Here Are The 13 Most Viral Olympic Ads So Far >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.