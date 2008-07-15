Addled Barry Diller Almost Runs Over Rupert Murdoch's Wife On Bicycle

We love Barry Diller’s penchant for Sun Valley bike rides, shown in this picture from a previous conference, so we were happy to read that he got back on the bike this year. Unfortunately, the air must’ve been a little thin up there:



THR: IAC chairman Barry Diller had been keeping a low profile at the conference until he almost ran over Rupert Murdoch’s wife Wendy on his bicycle.

“Where are you going, Wendy?” he asked.

“I’m going to get some yoga pants,” she replied.

“What are yogurt pants?” Diller queried.

“No, yoga pants — you know, to do yoga in,” she said.

“Yogurt pants,” Diller persisted.

Murdoch turned and went on her way.

Oh, Barry. Diane will explain it to you.

