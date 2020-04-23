Addison Rae hit back at hurtful comments about her body and sent a positive message to fans who might be going through the same thing: 'You are perfect'

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images Addison Rae has 35 million followers on TikTok.

TikTok superstar Addison Easterling, who goes by Addison Rae on the app, hit back at trolls who were body-shaming her.

In a series of tweets, she said she’d seen several TikToks and tweets referring to her weight and body, and they were making her feel insecure.

She said being called “a whale” and “fat” was hurtful, but she was using the words to motivate herself to be the healthiest version of herself.

She encouraged her fans to do the same – to ignore hateful comments and love themselves.

“I’ve seen 5-10 tweets and TikToks today talking negatively about my body and weight,” she said. “It makes me feel insecure, but luckily I’m looking at it in a different light.”

Easterling said she would use the comments as motivation rather than letting them get her down.

“I’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out every day to become the healthiest version of myself,” she said, and inspired her fans to do the same.

“It definitely hurts to see people on my [For You Page] calling me ‘a whale’ and saying ‘she’s fat now,'” she continued. “And I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. You are perfect.”

It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me “a whale” and saying “she’s fat now” and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! if you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. you are perfect. — addison rae (@whoisaddison) April 22, 2020

Easterling has spoken about her insecurities before. In March she tweeted, “honestly not happy with my body right now” with a sad face. Earlier in April she also responded to a diss track by FaZe Clan member Nate Hill.

In the song, Hill said “there’s better girls than Addison Rae” and “I see hotter girls every day.”

Easterling replied on Twitter saying the words made her “really sad.”

“I can’t change how people interact with me or my tweets, but I’m thankful they do,” she wrote. “They have kindness they aren’t afraid to share with me and i’m grateful for that. I struggle with body image and insecurities in general and this can be so hurtful.”

She continued, saying she’s “not asking for everyone to like me or love who I am” or “what I look like.”

“But I am asking that everyone be positive or not say anything at all,” she said. “Things like this can tear someone’s self esteem up if they’re already having negative thoughts in their own head.”

In a final tweet, she said she was speaking up because Hill was using his platform to “spread and fuel negativity.”

“It’s sad,” she said. “Hopefully I and others can bring a more positive & uplifting light onto social media. Love those who love you and still love those who hate you.”

ALSO, to add.. I say these things because he has a large platform and is choosing to use it to spread and fuel negativity. It’s sad. Hopefully I and others can bring a more positive & uplifting light onto social media. Love those who love you and still love those who hate you. ❤️ — addison rae (@whoisaddison) April 6, 2020

Each time Easterling has mentioned body confidence, her followers have reacted with positivity and support.

“YOU are perfect,” one fan wrote. “You’re gorgeous and we’re all rooting for you to continue to better yourself and your health. You deserve the whole world, never stop being you Addison.”

