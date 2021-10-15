Addison Rae’s TikTok is back online, 12 hours after she said ‘it’s time to get a job,’ appearing to suggest her account had been permanently banned

Addison Rae has 85 million TikTok followers. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Addison Rae suggested on Twitter that her TikTok account was permanently banned.

She tweeted a purported screenshot relating to the ban and said, “Well time to get a job.”

Twelve hours after her tweet, the TikTok account was live.

Addison Rae Easterling, one of TikTok’s most popular creators, shared a purported screenshot on Twitter last night which appeared to suggest her TikTok account had been permanently banned for “multiple violations” of the platform’s community guidelines.

“Well, time to get a job,” she wrote in the tweet accompanying the image. Twelve hours later, it appears that Easterling’s TikTok account is live. Insider has been unable to independently verify whether her account was banned by TikTok.

21-year-old Easterling first started posting dance TikToks in 2019, quickly skyrocketing to fame. She currently has 85 million TikTok followers and over 40 million followers on Instagram. Easterling was the second most followed person on the app behind Charli D’Amelio until July, when she was dethroned by comedian Khaby Lame.

She most recently made an appearance at the Met Gala and played the starring role in the Netflix movie “He’s All That” – later announcing that she signed a multi-movie deal with the streaming platform.

While some fans and journalists have speculated that the purported ban was the result of her latest TikTok post, it is unclear whether any guidelines were violated. Easterling hasn’t made any further public comment on her account since her tweet last night.

Currently the latest TikTok available to view on her account is a sponsored video with Nintendo, which has been viewed 3.7 million times since it was posted yesterday.

TikTok says on its website that accounts can be banned for “severe or repeated violations” of their Community Guidelines. An account user’s behavior offline or on other platforms will also be “considered” when deciding whether to ban an account, TikTok’s site says.

The platform’s guidelines include rules around safety of minors, harassment and bullying, and sexual content and nudity. According to TikTok, the enforcement of these guidelines is done through “a mix of moderation and human technology.”

Representatives for Easterling and TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider’s Digital Culture team here.