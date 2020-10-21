TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae reignited dating rumours about their on-again, off-again relationship with a new post

Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp, Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are two of the biggest faces on TikTok.

Two of the most popular TikTok stars, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, have remained an on-again, off-again influencer power couple since December 2019.

Over the summer, as Hall was criticised and even charged by the city of LA for throwing massive house parties, the relationship between him and Rae fizzled out.

But the pair have apparently reunited, as Rae posted a new TikTok and YouTube video that featured her and Hall dancing and working out together.

Braddison may be back on. Two of the most popular TikTok stars have reignited rumours about their on-again, off-again relationship with new videos of them dancing and working out together.

Addison Rae, 20, and Bryce Hall, 21, are TikTok royalty. Rae is the second most-followed person on the app behind teen sensation Charli D’Amelio, and Forbes reported she pulled in the most money from TikTok in 2019, making an estimated $US5 million off her now 65 million followers.

Compared to non-controversial American Eagle brand ambassador Rae, Hall is TikTok’s reigning bad boy, having been arrested in May in Texas for marijuana possession and getting charged with violating LA’s coronavirus safety measures in August after hosting a massive 21st birthday party.

Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are seen on July 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The two first sparked relationship rumours in December 2019, when they broadcast their LA hangouts with their respective TikTok creator collectives, the Hype House (Rae was formerly a member) and Sway House (Hall is its most prominent member), on Instagram. But they have never officially confirmed they were dating â€” rather, Hall has described their relationship in the past tense, telling friends Rae was the “best girl” he ever dated in April 2020.

Hall and Rae then attended a Black Lives Matter protest together in June, and Hall appeared in Rae’s 1-year TikTok anniversary video in July. But after his now-infamous August birthday party that Rae didn’t attend, it seemed like they’d separated yet again behind-the-scenes.

Rumours exploded again after Rae posted a new TikTok of the two dancing together Monday night. It was re-posted on TikTok gossip accounts like Instagram’s TikTokRoom, where fans celebrated in the comments.

@addisonre Watch Bryce and I workout in my new YouTube video LINK INBIO l NewThang – Redfoo

“I rlly hope social media doesn’t ruin this again,” says a top Instagram comment with more than 22,000 likes.

In her new YouTube video about getting ready for the Billboard Music Awards (where Rae was made fun of for presenting a Chart Achievement Award to Harry Styles but seemingly forgetting to open the envelope), there’s a montage of clips of Rae and Hall working out together.

Hall, who has been making YouTube videos since 2015, has close to 3 million subscribers. Rae, who has been social media famous for just over a year, is expanding onto YouTube along with the D’Amelio sisters and many other breakout TikTok stars. She has over 4 million subscribers.

