Howard Stern 'Would Spell Immediate Death' For American Idol, Parents Council Says

Howard Stern has been teasing listeners and Sirius executives about leaving his satellite radio post to join Fox’s American Idol judges table once Simon Cowell leaves at the end of the year.



Naturally, the Parents Television Council is outraged.

In response to the possibility of Stern going back on public airways, the PTC issued a release, including this statement from President Tim Winter:

Given ‘American Idol’s’ extreme popularity with family audiences, I hope that Fox will put the rumours to rest and announce that it has no intention of adding to the show one of the most profane, sexually explicit and anti-family performers in the history of the broadcast medium — either as a guest or as a judge. Unless Stern intends to undergo some sort of moth-to-butterfly metamorphosis — though in his case the change would be more like rattlesnake-to-Labrador Retriever — adding him to ‘American Idol’ would spell immediate death for one of the best franchises in American family entertainment.

But not everyone is sure Howard would “spell immediate death” for Idol. Simon Cowell’s candid and, often, vicious remarks are what help make the show so popular, and a high-profile, controversial personality could take it to new heights.

But it’s highly unlikely that Howard is even in the running to join the show. He just wants to renegotiate his contract, which ends this year.

As a sidenote, listen to Howard trash new American Idol host Ellen Degeneres on his show:



