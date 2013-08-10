12 Incredibly Addicting IPhone Games

The best smartphone games are the ones that keep you coming back over and over again.
There are a bunch of great examples of iPhone games that have truly cracked the formula for keeping you addicted. Here are a few of our favourites.
Chances are pretty good you already play Candy Crush Saga. And if you don't, everyone from your mum to your hairdresser already does.
Candy Crush is a simple, yet challenging puzzle game that requires you to clear as many candies from the board as possible. It's full of tons of different game modes, and you have the option to purchase powerups to clear levels faster. You'll be hooked after 10 levels.
Price: Free
It's hard to describe Badland other than saying it's one of the most gorgeous smartphone games we've ever seen.
The unique game lets you guide a weird winged creature through a series of mazes on a bizarre alien world. Just give it a try. You'll love it.
Price: $US3.99
Dots is a puzzle game where you clear the board by connecting at least two dots of the same colour. You only have a minute to get rid of as many as possible.
You can also create a square or rectangle to blast away all dots of the same colour or buy powerups to help speed up the game.
Price: Free
Don't let the old-school graphics fool you. Minecraft is a very advanced game that puts you in control of a virtual world.
You can build structures with blocks, explore with friends, and more. The only limit is your imagination.
Price: $US6.99
Plague is a strategy game that lets you control a disease and help it spread through the world through mutations. The ultimate goal is to cause total human extinction. Who knew that could be so much fun?
Price: $US0.99
This game challenges you to feed a cute little monster candy by cutting a series of ropes that keeps it locked away. It may sound simple, but each level gets more and more difficult.
Price: $US0.99
In a twist on the classic tower defence genre, Block Fortress lets you build your own stronghold and defend it from hordes of enemies. This opens up the option to get really creative and play the game the way you want to.
Price: $US0.99
Why use a regular old fishing rod to catch fish when you can use a gun, chainsaw, or other ridiculous weapon? That's the premise behind Ridiculous fishing, which challenges you to catch fish in fun and entertaining ways. Yes, it sounds ludicrous, but that's why it's so much fun.
Price: $US2.99
Need a good noodle-scratcher?
The Room is a great game that challenges you to figure out how to advance through a series of rooms with incredibly advanced puzzles. Good luck.
Price: $US1.99
Remember all those great side-scrolling games from the 80s and 90s? Punch Quest recreates that experience on your iPhone. It's free, so why not give it a try?
Price: Free
Yes, it's another tower defence game.
But it's also one of the best.
Field Runners 2 challenges you to push back hordes of enemies by building turrets with powerful offensive capabilities. Plus, the animation and music is fun and cartoony.
Tip: Make sure to build a complicated maze of turrets to keep your enemies busy as you blast them away!
Price: $US2.99
Plants vs. Zombies challenges you to defend your home against a bunch of goofy zombies with different abilities. But instead of guns or other conventional weapons, you have to place a bunch of plants with special abilities (like shooting frozen peas) in your yard.
It's bizarre, yet addicting.
Don't forget: a sequel is coming soon.
Price: $US0.99
