These GIFs Based On Geometry Will Blow Your Mind

When Ireland-based PhD student and digital artist Dave Whyte isn’t studying the physics of foam, he’s creating transfixing GIFs based on mathematical data. Whyte’s animated dots, lines, cubes, and spheres move and shift in endlessly mesmerising geometrical patterns that we could watch all day.

Whyte, who creates the gifs using an open-source coding language called Processing, updates his blog, Bees & Bombs, constantly, so be sure to check back there for more amazing gifs almost daily. He also takes requests!

Check out some of our favourites gifs that Whyte has made below. While his posts are minimal on descriptions, the gif are mesmerising:

