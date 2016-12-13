No, you can't be 'addicted' to your lip balm

Shutterstock Don’t believe claims of lip balm addiction.

It all sounds a little too crazy to be true, right? That’s because lip balm addiction is a complete myth, according to New York City — based dermatologist Melanie Grossman, MD.

“Sometimes people come in and they say to me, ‘You know what? I keep using lip moisturizer and my skin feels dryer. I’m getting cracks around my mouth.’ And they say, ‘I keep using it. I’m using it constantly and I feel l ike I’m addicted to it,'” she told Business Insider. “And I say, ‘You know what? That may mean you’re allergic.'”

Shutterstock If your lip balm keeps making your lips more chapped, you could be allergic.

Contact dermatitis — the scientific name for what happens when something touches your skin and causes a rash — is extremely common, and it’s often caused by ingredients in cosmetics like preservatives and fragrances. Even 100% natural products that seem safe can trigger these reactions.

“It’s not that your lips need more and more. You might have a sensitivity to the ingredients in the product, which is making your lips feel more irritated,” Grossman said. “So that it might be just that you need to change the product.”

But if changing to a new brand doesn’t help, Grossman said, make an appointment with a dermatologist. A pro can help you figure out whether the lip balm is causing the problem, or whether it’s something else.

Whatever you do, don’t believe the “addiction” scare stories you see online.

Watch Grossman break down the myth here.

