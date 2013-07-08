This Is Why All Your Friends Are Currently Addicted To Candy Crush Saga

On paper, Candy Crush Saga sounds incredibly dumb: switch a set of candies around in a box to match three of a kind.



It’s Bejeweled, but with candy, right?

But Candy Crush Saga is currently HUGE in the mobile gaming world. It’s No.3 in the Apple App Store and is the top game on Facebook, with 44 million monthly active users, according to AppData.

Candy Crush Saga is played more than 600 million times a day and is reportedly bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars to King, the creators of Candy Crush Saga.

The game only appears to be incredibly simple. In fact, it’s ingeniously constructed to keep you playing against your better judgment by engaging you in a “compulsion loop.” It combines ease of access, random rewards, enforced withdrawal, and constant progress in an almost never-ending stack of levels.

Here’s how it’s constructed.

