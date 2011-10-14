This Is The State That Spends The Most On Gas

Photo: colorblindPICASO via flickr

Last year, Americans spent a combined 48.1 million hours commuting to work in a car, truck or van, according to the 2010 American Community Survey provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.But you won’t believe which state spends the most on gas–Connecticut. Yes, Connecticut.



The average Connecticut household spends $591 a month on gas and automobile expenses, 21.1 per cent higher than the national average.

Many people who live in Connecticut work in New York City, so if they’re not taking one of the commuter trains to the Big Apple, you can bet they’re spending big on gas, tolls, and other car related expenses.

