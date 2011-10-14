This Is The State That Spends The Most On Gas

Jill Krasny, Mike Dang
gas

Photo: colorblindPICASO via flickr

Last year, Americans spent a combined 48.1 million hours commuting to work in a car, truck or van, according to the 2010 American Community Survey provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.But you won’t believe which state spends the most on gas–Connecticut. Yes, Connecticut.

The average Connecticut household spends $591 a month on gas and automobile expenses, 21.1 per cent higher than the national average.

Many people who live in Connecticut work in New York City, so if they’re not taking one of the commuter trains to the Big Apple, you can bet they’re spending big on gas, tolls, and other car related expenses.

Dallas, Texas ranks #10 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $346.50
• Auto expenses: $195.50
• Total: $542

Houston, Texas ranks #9 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $345
• Auto expenses: $198.50
• Total: $544

Chandler, Ariz. ranks #8 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $325
• Auto expenses: $220.50
• Total: $546

Colorado Springs, Colo. ranks #7 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $348
• Auto expenses: $208
• Total: $556

Virginia Beach, Va. ranks #6 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $363.50
• Auto expenses: $194.50
• Total: $558

Nashville, Tenn. ranks #5 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $368
• Auto expenses: $191
• Total: $559

San Jose, Calif. ranks #4 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $343
• Auto expenses: $231
• Total: $574

Durham, N.C. ranks #3 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $376.50
• Auto expenses: $201
• Total: $578

Plano, Texas ranks #2 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $420.50
• Auto expenses: $241.50
• Total: $662

Austin, Texas ranks #1 on gas and auto expenses

Average monthly spending on:

• Gas: $487
• Auto expenses: $276.50
• Total: $764

