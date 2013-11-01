'Addams Family' Is Getting An Animated Reboot

Paramount Pictures Christina Ricci and Anjelica Huston starred in the 1993 ‘Addams Family Values.’

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky… and they were just picked up for an MGM animated movie — yet another incarnation for the 75-year-old Addams Family franchise.

Few details have been released, as MGM and BermanBraun are still in final negotiations, but Variety reports that “Corpse Bride” and “Monster House” writer Pamela Pettler has signed on to pen the screenplay.

Originating as a set of 150 single panel cartoons created by Charles Addams, the Addams Family characters — Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Puglsey, and Uncle Fester — first gained fame on the pages of The New Yorker in 1938.

Through the original 1960s ABC sitcom, several other spinoff television series, and two Paramount films — “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values” featuring Christina Ricci, and a Broadway musical — the bizarre clan made a lasting impression in the entertainment world.

