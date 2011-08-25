HOUSE OF THE DAY: Live In The Addams Family House For Less Than $1 Million

Meredith Galante
addams family

This house isn’t creepy or kooky, but it’s where Charles Addams lived with his wife and gained inspiration for The Addams Family cartoon.

The Westfield, N.J. home is a registered landmark and is listed at $839,000.

Addams, the creator of The Addams Family, lived in the house between 1920 and 1947.

His single-panel cartoon, which first appeared in The New Yorker, spawned two live-action TV shows, two animated TV shows, three movies, and a Broadway musical. 

The 1907 colonial home has been preserved much as it was during the time Addams lived there with his first wife.

And don’t worry they didn’t keep a hearse in the living room.

The Westfield Home is a historic site and is well preserved

The porch

The entrance to the house, which looks the way it did when Mr. and Mrs. Addams lived there

The living room

It isn't mysterious or spooky

Lots of chandeliers and windows

The kitchen with oak cabinets

The eating area with stained glass lamp

One of the home's six bedrooms

A child's room

The office

One of the 2.5 baths

The porch

Backyard with plenty of green space

Prefer something a little more modern?

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Matthew Perry Picks Up A Hollywood Hills Home For $8.65 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.