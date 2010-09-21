Foursquare Introduces Its Version Of The "Like" Button

Foursquare is rolling out version 2.0 of its iPhone app today, the company just announced.



We knew this was on the way, but one of the new features is a surprise: “add to my Foursquare” buttons which can be embedded anywhere on the web.

Think of these as Foursquare’s version of the Facebook “like” button. [see update below.] Web publishers who produce, say, restaurant and bar reviews can add these buttons to their reviews. If you’re logged in to your Foursquare account, clicking the button will add that venue to your “to-do list” right from the third-party site.

Foursquare has an impressive list of publishers signed up to start using these buttons, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time Out, and Zagat. Depending on how prominently these publications display the buttons, this could be a huge promotion for the startup, which just passed 3 million users last month.

Update: To be clear, this is like the Like button from Foursquare’s perspective, not the user’s perspective. That is, it gets publishers to put Foursquare’s brand on their sites, and gets users to stay logged in and engaging with the platform even when they’re doing other things. For the user, the use cases for the two buttons aren’t all that similar.

