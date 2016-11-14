Add some polish to your resume with this Microsoft Office course

Looking for a way to add some stopping power to your resume? Knowing a thing or two about Microsoft Office is a great way to make yourself stand out during the interview — and beyond that, too. Pick up the Microsoft Office 2016 Certification Training Bundle, and you can wow employers with a certification in the world’s most popular office software.

Dive into over 160 units of study, and you’ll master the dashboards for all MS Office programs. You’ll get trained on creating formulas in Excel, making databases in Access, and even building advanced tables and charts to really show off your Office skills. Make your way through the whole collection, and you’ll emerge with a versatile skillset that will fast track your job hunt.

The Microsoft Office 2016 Certification Training Bundle is available to Business Insider readers for only $51.35 AUD [$39 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

