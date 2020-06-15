Why you should include protesting in both your cover letter and resume, according to an HR expert

Courtesy of Kyra Leigh Sutton Kyra Leigh Sutton.

Kyra Leigh Sutton, PhD, is an HR expert in the school of management and labour relations at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Sutton says that if you’ve joined protests against police brutality and in support Black Lives Matter, add your participation in these movements to your professional resume.

Not only will doing so help showcase your leadership and resiliency skills, but it will also help weed out employers who aren’t aligned with what you believe in.

Corporate America is finally speaking up about racial injustice. A growing number of companies including Apple, Bank of America, and Unilever are now pledging their vocal and financial support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

If you’re one of the many young adults participating in peaceful protests against police brutality and systemic racism, it’s a smart move to list that experience when applying for jobs. Yes, you read that correctly. The time is right to include protesting in both your cover letter and your resume.

There are three main reasons to do this.

1. Your values

First, participating in protests sends a clear signal about what you value. It shows that you stand for racial equality and that you will not stand for the mistreatment of others.

When you are seeking job opportunities, it is critical to identify employers that are aligned with your values. For example, take a close look at organisations that are making financial contributions to social justice groups (beauty brands, gaming companies, large corporations, well known brands).

2. Transferable skills

Second, protesting demonstrates that you are developing or enhancing several transferable skills.

Resilience: Right now, you are angry, disappointed, and you have serious concerns about our justice system. And while it would be easier to stay at home and fester, you have decided to redirect your frustration into action. That is, you participated in the protests and likely encouraged a few friends to join the cause. When you are resilient, despite being fearful of what’s next, you figure out how to push through challenges and take action.

Right now, you are angry, disappointed, and you have serious concerns about our justice system. And while it would be easier to stay at home and fester, you have decided to redirect your frustration into action. That is, you participated in the protests and likely encouraged a few friends to join the cause. When you are resilient, despite being fearful of what’s next, you figure out how to push through challenges and take action. Willingness to learn: One of the most critical skills in your career is your desire to learn new things. During this time, you are consuming the news. You’re looking for stories that help you keep abreast of what’s happening during the protests. You’re looking for stories that humanize the victims. You’re staying abreast of the legal proceedings. You are reading about companies that are pledging donations (and those that are not). You are learning about how the justice process should work and where improvements are needed. Perhaps you reread the First Amendment.

One of the most critical skills in your career is your desire to learn new things. During this time, you are consuming the news. You’re looking for stories that help you keep abreast of what’s happening during the protests. You’re looking for stories that humanize the victims. You’re staying abreast of the legal proceedings. You are reading about companies that are pledging donations (and those that are not). You are learning about how the justice process should work and where improvements are needed. Perhaps you reread the First Amendment. Communication: You have a chance to develop your communication skills during protests. First, you can write about your experiences: what you saw, how you felt, your observations of others who participated in the protest. Alternatively, perhaps you crafted letters of concern and sent them to legislators at the local, state, or federal levels.

You have a chance to develop your communication skills during protests. First, you can write about your experiences: what you saw, how you felt, your observations of others who participated in the protest. Alternatively, perhaps you crafted letters of concern and sent them to legislators at the local, state, or federal levels. Leadership: Some of you have figured out ways to help others during the protests. You have given out masks and water to those protesting. You have launched fundraisers. You’ve worked with others to stop looting (and, in some cases, even created physical barriers). You’ve created and distributed reading lists to coworkers, friends, and other people in your circle, highlighting books and articles related to anti-racism. You’ve taken on leadership responsibilities at various social justice organisations such as Black Lives Matter,ACLU, and Colour of Change. You have demonstrated leadership during the protests if you’ve executed any initiatives, no matter how big or small, that have ultimately had an impact on other people.

Some of you have figured out ways to help others during the protests. You have given out masks and water to those protesting. You have launched fundraisers. You’ve worked with others to stop looting (and, in some cases, even created physical barriers). You’ve created and distributed reading lists to coworkers, friends, and other people in your circle, highlighting books and articles related to anti-racism. You’ve taken on leadership responsibilities at various social justice organisations such as Black Lives Matter,ACLU, and Colour of Change. You have demonstrated leadership during the protests if you’ve executed any initiatives, no matter how big or small, that have ultimately had an impact on other people. Self-starter: If leadership means the ability to influence other people, being a self-starter shows you can mobilize yourself into action. Perhaps you learned how to organise a protest. Maybe you figured out how to leverage social media to generate interest in the protests. You are a self-starter if you have new knowledge, skills, or a unique experience that you did not have before the protests began.

3. Experience

The third reason to include protesting on your resume is to highlight your experiences. Often, young adults believe only work-related experiences should appear. However, any experience that lets you build new skills and gain knowledge is worthy of inclusion.

Where should this information appear on your resume?

List the skills (resilience, willingness to learn, etc.) under skills, just as would for technical proficiency with a software program or device. You might have a few entries for leadership depending on the role you played in the protests. If you did not have a leadership role, list “civic engagement” under interests.

Remember, your resume represents a snapshot of your skills, experience, education, and accomplishments. It’s important that you bring your whole self to work. That includes communicating to prospective employers what you value.

