Add Photoshop mastery to your resume with these seven courses

Photoshop is the premier imaging software on the market, and it’s a skill many employers value in job candidates.
That’s why picking up the Become a Photoshop Pro Bundle is a smart move, thanks to its 22 hours of top-notch Photoshop training.
Boasting seven courses in total, this collection is the one resource you’ll need to master Photoshop from start to finish. You’ll learn the essentials behind retouching images as you manipulate objects, dodge and burn, and even navigate that tricky curves adjustment layer.
Turn into a bona fide design expert: get this seven-course collection for only $56 AUD [$41 USD] — more than 90% off its usual price.
