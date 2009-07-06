Add Lime To The Ocean To Cut Back On CO2

Shell’s new boss needs to improve its relations with Nigeria. [Green Inc.]
Venture capitalists are bringing their startups to D.C. for funding. [WSJ]
Oil’s wild price gyrations make it tough for businesses to plan ahead. [NYT]
Add lime to ocean to cut back on CO2 build up in the water. [Guardian]
California’s solar subsidy program is almost finished. [LAT]
Kansas City residents will be charged for saving energy. [AP]
Recession is killing premium, eco-friendly, brands. [Guardian]
Don’t let the tariffs in the cap and trade bill get approval. [WaPo]
Suntech says it will get 20% of its sales from China. [Bloomberg]
South Korea spends $84 billion to limit its use of fossil fuels. [Bloomberg]
