Add Falling Factory Orders To The List Of Signs The US Economy Is Double-Dipping

Sorry to interrupt your viewing of The World Cup (or perhaps Wimbledon, or perhaps your drive to the beach), but here’s another one.



AP:

Orders to U.S. factories declined broadly in May after nine straight months of gains.

The Commerce Department says orders for manufactured goods decreased by 1.4 per cent in May. It was the biggest drop since March 2009.

Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders fell by 0.6 per cent. In April, orders grew by 1.0 per cent.

Analysts were looking for a dorp of just .6%.

Now back to wahtever it was you were doing.

