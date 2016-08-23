There's a 2,000-person waitlist for these $125 leggings

These unassuming leggings are already wildly popular.

According to Today, there’s a 2,000-person wait list for activewear company ADAY’s Throw and Roll pants. They’re currently available for pre-order and will begin shipping in December, according to ADAY’s website.

The pants, which cost $125, are being lauded by the company for their versatility — they’re designed to be workout pants that are chic enough to wear outside of the gym.





“They’re inspired by the comfort and breathability of technical activewear, the look of a cool staple cigarette pant or leather leggings, but as easy to wear and style up or down as denim,” ADAY co-founder Nina Faulhaber said to Today.

While $125 may sound like a lot for a pair of leggings, it’s not unheard of for workout pants. Lululemon’s All The Right Places Pant II costs $128.

The activewear sector is getting more crowded by the day. From Lululemon to hipster Outdoor Voices to Yogasmoga, more and more brands are edging in on Nike’s turf. Of course, they all have a long way to go before the truly threaten Nike’s $32.4 billion in sales for fiscal 2016.

According to Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, athleisure isn’t even in style anymore. Rather, “streetnic” is the big trend, which he told Business Insider was a fusion of ” technical, stretch, street … It’s not fashion people trying to make this stuff look athletic.”

