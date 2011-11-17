Adap.tv Marketplace Has Top Ad Agencies, Video Ad Nets and DSP's, CEO Amir Ashkinazi



MONACO – Adap.tv has become an enormous electronic marketplace for online video advertising, with the participation of the top 15 video ad networks, 14 of the top 15 ad agencies and all of the DSP’s, says Amir Ashkinazi, founder and CEO, in this interview.



Ashkinazi says that video is a “cross-platform phenomenon” and referenced his company’s recent industry survey.

We spoke last week at the Monaco Media Forum.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

